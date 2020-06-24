2 more WC health workers succumb to COVID-19

Nineteen health workers in the province have died after being infected with the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more health workers in the Western Cape have.

Nineteen health workers in the province have died after being infected with the coronavirus.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province now stands at 1,565.

Sister Patricia Coetzee has been working as a Groote Schuur Hospital nurse for the past 34 years.

Sister Eva Isaacs spent 20 years of her life working at the hospital.

Both died on Monday, after being hospitalised for COVID-19 at other healthcare facilities.

Three health workers at the hospital have died after contracting COVID-19.

The provincial health department said 38,433 people in the Western Cape had recovered from the disease