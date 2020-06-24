168 people contract COVID-19 at Gauteng mental health facilities

The Gauteng Health Department said the majority of these patients did not have the ability to adhere to the COVID-19 precautionary measures, which made them among the most vulnerable groups.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and sixty-eight patients and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at mental health facilities in Gauteng over the past few days.

The Gauteng Department of Health was concerned about the outbreak and monitoring the cases closely.

At least two institutionalised patients died since the infections were detected.

At the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria, 27 patients and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Seven staff members also contracted the virus at the Sterkfontein Hospital in Krugersdorp, while two people were in isolation at the Tara Psychiatric Hospital in Johannesburg.

Elsewhere, more than 100 other patients and staff members in the mental health sector had tested positive, including an elderly man who died at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital last week.

The Gauteng Department of Health said many of these patients were diagnosed with more than one disorder.

The department said the majority of these patients did not have the ability to adhere to the COVID-19 precautionary measures, which made them among the most vulnerable groups.

Actions were already taken at these facilities which included the daily screening of patients and staff as well as the establishment of a special task team monitoring developments.

