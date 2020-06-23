WATCH LIVE: Patel and Gordhan answer questions in Parly
Minister of Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan are answering questions Parliament on Tuesday.
PLENARY NATIONAL ASSEMBLY 23 JUNE 2020 https://t.co/TKT1SoOJIs— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) June 23, 2020