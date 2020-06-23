20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court on arms deal corruption case

Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in connection with the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool
Former South African President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool
16 minutes ago

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in connection with the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal.

Zuma missed his last scheduled appearance in February, which led to an arrest warrant being issued against him.

While Tuesday’s proceedings are expected to be brief, the former statesman will need to prove to the court that he was in fact ill when he failed to pitch up.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma back in court on arms deal corruption case

