SA coronavirus cases breach 100,000 mark

JOHANNESBURG - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has breached the 100,000 mark.

The latest infections bring the number of known cases in the country to 101,590.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has also confirmed that 61 more people have died of COVID-19, bringing the national death toll to 1,991.

So far, just over 53,000 people have recovered from the virus in South Africa, meaning that the recovery rate is at 52%.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has breached the 100 000 mark at 101 590. 1 353 176 tests have been completed. We report a further 61 COVID-19 related deaths. The number of recoveries is 53 130 #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/29EytONMoC — Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 22, 2020

