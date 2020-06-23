20°C / 22°C
SA coronavirus cases breach 100,000 mark

The latest infections bring the number of known cases in the country to 101,590.

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has breached the 100,000 mark.

The latest infections bring the number of known cases in the country to 101,590.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has also confirmed that 61 more people have died of COVID-19, bringing the national death toll to 1,991.

So far, just over 53,000 people have recovered from the virus in South Africa, meaning that the recovery rate is at 52%.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

