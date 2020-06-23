20°C / 22°C
'Rites of passage & blessings' are part of SA’s first registered satanic church

The church is situated in Century City in Cape Town and after many years, it's registered as an official body.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s first-ever registered satanic church has officially opened its doors.

The church is situated in Century City in Cape Town and after many years, it's registered as an official body.

South Africans on social media have mixed views about the matter.

Co-Founder of the South African Satanic Church, Adri Norton, said they found it necessary to register especially since the media had not been representing satanism correctly.

“We’ve been accused of horrendous acts in our country, which are simply not true but there is no one there to stand up to say that is not satanic."

Norton explained what services the church would offer: “There will be rituals working for a specific cause then we will also have ceremonies with regards to rites of passage and blessings for people.”

She's stressed they do not condone or practice any form of harm like human or animal sacrifice.

LISTEN: 'As satanists we believe in revering life'

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

