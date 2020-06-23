'Rites of passage & blessings' are part of SA’s first registered satanic church

The church is situated in Century City in Cape Town and after many years, it's registered as an official body.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s first-ever registered satanic church has officially opened its doors.

South Africans on social media have mixed views about the matter.

He banna.



South Africa has its first Satanic church!



Nabalabantu abalethe iCOVID19. @KhandaniM we don’t wait BEE here bafo. They can have full ownership.



Cred @eNCA pic.twitter.com/lbONFlJ3wM — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) June 22, 2020

South Africa is a Christian Country but it Laws are not based on Christianity. The World best Constitution has just gave us the first Satanic Church in SA...



I think it time The ANC visit Constitution if the Republic people can't do as they please we are not a Banana Republic. pic.twitter.com/H9Jvbr8r2A — Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) June 22, 2020

Co-Founder of the South African Satanic Church, Adri Norton, said they found it necessary to register especially since the media had not been representing satanism correctly.

“We’ve been accused of horrendous acts in our country, which are simply not true but there is no one there to stand up to say that is not satanic."

Norton explained what services the church would offer: “There will be rituals working for a specific cause then we will also have ceremonies with regards to rites of passage and blessings for people.”

She's stressed they do not condone or practice any form of harm like human or animal sacrifice.

