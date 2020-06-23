Ramaphosa likens COVID-19 to the Great Depression

Despite this, the president said this had not diminished government's determination to drive what he called an ambitious and sustainable infrastructure programme.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the COVID-19 pandemic had triggered what was likely going to be the deepest global recession post the war period, likening it to the Great Depression.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the sustainable infrastructure development symposium in Pretoria on Tuesday.

He told the over 600 attendees of the gathering, both physically and virtually, that despite the severe damage COVID-19 continued to wreck on economies, the case for infrastructure planning and implementation was even more compelling.

The crisis has exposed the country’s long-existing spatial injustices among other infrastructural issues.

Ramaphosa explained that other countries worldwide are looking at how infrastructure can lead to the revival of their struggling economies.

“Infrastructure investment is also an important signal to the economy that investment and expansion is happening, which will improve consumer and business confidence.”

The country’s economic growth is expected to contract by up to 7% this year, while the unemployment rate has been confirmed to now be at over 30%.

Ramaphosa said unlocking the construction industry and other related services through public-private partnerships would result in the creation of much-needed jobs.

