Public transport infrastructure worth R8m burnt during Dunoon protests

CAPE TOWN – R8 million worth of public transport infrastructure was burnt to the ground in Dunoon.

Two trucks were also set alight on Monday during protests over land and housing.

Demonstrators torched a truck in the morning and a second one again in the afternoon.

Over the weekend, a MyCiTi station and two busses were destroyed in Dunoon.

Dunoon ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said that the recent protests were about land and housing. He said residents living adjacent to the land earmarked for government’s COVID-19 dedensification project wanted to occupy the homes and land.

But that development would provide temporary accommodation for 10,000 residents.

Makeleni said he tried to explain that to the community.

“They want those structures to be given to them. They want that land and those houses,” he said.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the infrastructure that was destroyed in Dunoon was replaced many times.

“This is a crisis everywhere, land invasions are such a crisis but where violent protest action seeks to punish the police and the state for upholding the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act,” Smith said.

He added that some arrests were made.

