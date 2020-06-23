PE gangster gets life sentence for murder, attempted murder

Walter Williams (21), who was part of a gang who terrorised Helenvale in 2018, was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A Port Elizabeth gangster will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a man and trying to kill a State witness.

In December 2018, he tried to kill a 17-year-old who was a State witness in a case against an alleged fellow gang member.

In that shooting, two children were shot and wounded.

The next day he killed a man who was sitting and playing cards with friends.

The NPA's Anelisa Ngcakani said that they welcomed the sentence that had been handed down.

"The Nice Time Boza's criminal gang dominated the Helenvale area at the time. The acting director for public prosecutions, Mr Livingstone Sakata, congratulated the prosecutor and the investigating team for a job well done."

