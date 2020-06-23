More violent protests erupt in Hangberg, causing road closure

Police and municipal law enforcement are on the scene.

CAPE TOWN - There are more violent protests in Hangberg on Tuesday with residents are burning tyres resulting in road closures.

The City of Cape Town's Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “There entrance to Hangberg is still closed but motorists are advised that there is still access to Houtbay Harbour.”

Over the weekend, disgruntled residents burnt down a creche and other buildings after law enforcement officers again tried to demolish illegally erected structures.

