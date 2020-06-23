More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 at EC school

The provincial Health Department is scrambling to contain the outbreak at the Mount Frere school.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Over 100 pupils at an Eastern Cape high school have contracted the coronavirus.

The department's Sizwe Kupelo: "The intention is to rescue those who have not tested positive and we are also going to do the risk analysis and look at their contacts."

Since schooling resumed earlier this month, almost 200 schools have had to be shut down again after infections were detected.

Teachers union Sadtu said that they're worried about the latest infections.

Sadtu's Eastern Cape secretary Chris Mdingi: "Let the schools be closed where there have been cases and where people have tested positive so as not to jeopardise the lives of others. There is no second chance at life. You live once, not twice."

