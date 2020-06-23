KZN Education MEC suspects taxi violence behind Wartburg shooting

A taxi ferrying staff members from the Masijabule High School came under fire on Tuesday morning.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education on Tuesday said it suspected that the shooting in Wartburg that left one person dead and three teachers wounded could be linked to ongoing taxi violence in the region.

“This may be related to the taxi industry in the area. So, the target was not necessarily the educators who were in the taxi, but they clearly wanted the driver, who unfortunately was declared dead at the scene,” said Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. “We condemn the shooting and wish the educators a speedy recovery.”



Police said the driver sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

The three wounded teachers were in critical condition.

“A taxi transporting school teachers was shot at in Wartburg. They were shot by unknown suspects. Three of the teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds while the 35-year-old driver was shot and declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained wounds to the upper body. The circumstances are still being investigated,” said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

