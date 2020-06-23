Kortjie murders: Accused to apply for bail on Monday

Ryan Smith was arrested after the bodies of Altecia Kortjie and her seven-year-old child, Raynecia, were found in a house in Belhar almost two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing a Cape Town mother and her daughter is due back in the dock next week.

Ryan Smith’s case was heard in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday. He was arrested after the bodies of Altecia Kortjie and her seven-year-old child, Raynecia, were found in a house in Belhar almost two weeks ago.

Smith will get an opportunity to apply for bail on Monday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the State would oppose the move.

According to court papers, Kortjie - who leaves behind two other younger children - was stabbed to death with a knife. The young girl also had stab wounds.

The Office of the Public Protector last week launched an investigation into claims that Kortjie was turned away when she tried to apply for a protection order against her alleged killer at the Bellville Magistrates Court.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.