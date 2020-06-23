Jacob Zuma's arrest warrant cancelled

Former President Jacob Zuma's lawyer has provided sufficient evidence showing he was ill in February when he failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in connection with the arms deal scandal.

His lawyer has provided sufficient evidence showing he was ill in February when he failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in connection with the arms deal scandal.

• From 2003–2020: Zuma’s corruption trial 17 years in the making

The State wants the case to be postponed until October, arguing that it has been unable to meet with forensic specialists due to the lockdown.

But Zuma's lawyer said they're ready to proceed now.

More to follow

