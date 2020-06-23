Homeless people speak on their plight during winter season

Eyewitness News met up with Nathi Mbangwa from Spruitview. He had been sleeping on the pavements for more than eight years.

JOHANNESBURG - The past week has seen temperatures drop dramatically and the homeless in Joburg were the hardest hit, with many without shelter.

The mercury dropped below zero overnight, with cloudy and cold conditions.



The pavements in the Joburg CBD are home to many homeless people who had travelled from different parts of the country.

At the corners of Bree and Twist streets, some were still sleeping while others were already out and about trying to find something to eat.

Eyewitness News met up with Nathi Mbangwa from Spruitview. He had been sleeping on the pavements for more than eight years.

“It’s really bad, I sleep here in the pavement with my sheets I found on the streets,” Mbangwa said.

Meanwhile, in Mayfair Andrew Lammer’s told EWN that his home was in a park just behind the Netcare Garden City Hospital.

Lammer was sitting on top of a carpet with two blankets on his shoulders and his trousers next to him all wet.

Visibly cold, Lammer was shaking - but unlike others - he considered himself lucky thanks to the community of Mayfair.

“We don’t get cold in the evening because I have warm blankets from the public,” he said.

The Salvation Army said with the lockdown regulations they were unable to assist, but they were trying all they could to assist.

“As we stop at the robots or if we see people sitting in the corner very cold – we just stop and give them blankets,” said Major Carin Holmes, the public relations officer for the Salvation Army.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service said temperatures were expected to peak to double digits this week.

