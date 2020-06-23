Govt showcases over 200 infrastructure programmes with 88 ready for investments

Infrastructure investment has been identified by government as the driver of future growth of the economy, despite the COVID-19 impact on economies globally.

JOHANNESBURG - The government has showcased over 200 infrastructure programmes with 88 of these ready for financial investments.

Head of investment and infrastructure in the Presidency Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told delegates gathered at the sustainable infrastructure development symposium in Pretoria earlier on Tuesday that they had already received financial commitments from some institutions.

Infrastructure investment has been identified by government as the driver of future growth of the economy, despite the COVID-19 impact on economies globally.

At the heart of the sustainable infrastructure development symposium was government’s aim to form a more structural and enduring relationship with the private sector.

The infrastructure programmes planned will require multi-billion-rand investments and with government broke, the ambitious objective will be heavily reliant on investments by businesses.

In his address at the symposium, President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that investors were wary due to the continued ravaging of economies by the impact of the coronavirus.

However, he said this was the sure way to revive the economy that’s heading for a 7% economic contraction.

“Both advanced and developing economies are looking to infrastructure as one of the key sectors that they want to utilise, to stimulate economic recovery efforts from the impact of COVID-19.”

The infrastructure programmes the government has its sights on include housing, energy, water and roads.

The president said these would improve the quality of lives making infrastructure development a pre-requisite, with COVID-19 only amplifying the urgency of its implementation.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.