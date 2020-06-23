Govt hopes infrastructure investment will drive future growth of economy

Government said that the provision of superior-quality infrastructure allowed an economy to be more efficient, improved productivity and raised long-term growth and living standards.

JOHANNESBURG - As the economy continues to take a beating from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Presidency will on Tuesday morning host the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium.

The gathering will allow Cabinet members to take part in various commissions looking into sustainable energy infrastructure and funding models for infrastructure development in the country, among others.

The government has described infrastructure investment as a critical driver of future growth of the South African economy.

This means that the impact of investing will be focused around the provision of basic services and infrastructure development on sectors such as power, healthcare, transport, education, small medium and micro-sized enterprise development and housing.

Government said that the provision of superior-quality infrastructure allowed an economy to be more efficient, improved productivity and raised long-term growth and living standards.

It also said that the gathering would contribute to higher long-term growth that should address spatial disparities, transform the economy and create much-needed jobs.

The symposium will also discuss that while infrastructure investment is complex, institutional arrangements that develop a strategic vision for infrastructure development are some of the interventions required.

