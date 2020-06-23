Govt has new infrastructure model for SA, De Lille tells symposium

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said that they were no longer concerned about new projects but wanted to address existing infrastructure systems, such as spatial planning.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has developed a new model to address the country’s infrastructure needs.

De Lille opened the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium where industry leaders and Cabinet members were discussing accelerating an infrastructure-led economic recovery plan.

She said that in the past, the country fell short of its goals by treating infrastructure as a transactional issue.

"Our country needs a credible project pipeline of infrastructure projects that are ready and bankable for investment and implementation. Two, also the need for a comprehensive focused infrastructure plan and thirdly, the need to address the fragmentation of infrastructure delivery in our country."

