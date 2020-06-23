Egypt to ease coronavirus restrictions from end of week

Restaurants and cafes will operate at 25% capacity and shut at 10 pm from Saturday, while mosques will be open for daily praying but not for weekly Friday prayers, Mostafa Madbouly said.

CAIRO - Egypt will reopen restaurants, cafes, and places of worship from the end of the week but will keep some restrictions in place to try to limit crowding, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

