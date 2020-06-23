Duo arrested in multi-million-rand abalone bust in WC

They were pulled over during a roadblock along the R45 over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested in a multi-million-rand abalone bust in the Western Cape.

They were pulled over during a roadblock along the R45 over the weekend.

Traffic officers stopped a vehicle during the roadblock and found numerous bags containing abalone hidden in the vehicle.

The perlemoen is valued at more than R5.6 million.

The suspects, aged 44 and 47, were handed over to police who are also conducting further investigations.

The provincial transport and public works department has commended the traffic officers.

It said many people were taking advantage of the country’s COVID-19 battle but forgot that officers were still out there to ensure the roads were safe and free of criminals.

