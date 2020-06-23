Deep cleaning of EC school under way after COVID-19 outbreak

Health officials are scrambling to contain the outbreak at Makaula Senior Secondary School in Mount Frere where more than 180 pupils tested positive for COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape school was closed on Tuesday for decontamination after more than 180 pupils tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials were scrambling to contain the outbreak at Makaula Senior Secondary School in Mount Frere.

The provincial Health Department’s spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said they were working with other departments to manage the outbreak. Contact tracing was also under way.

Kupelo said that the coronavirus should be taken seriously.

“The intention is to rescue those who have not tested positive and we are also going to do the risk analysis and look at their contacts,” Kupelo said.

“It is in our behaviour that would either change the current situation that we are facing in the province or worsen the situation. it is in our hands as people to take all the necessary precautions,” he added.

Of the almost 200 schools closed in the Eastern Cape since teaching and learning resumed on 1 June, more than 100 were still shut.

Different organisations had taken legal action Against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to close schools, saying children’s lives were being put at risk and argued that there were not enough safety measures in place.

A dual phasing-in of more grades was expected from 6 July.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa on Monday breached the 100,000 mark. The latest infections bring the number of known cases in the country to 101,590.

The Health Department also confirmed that 61 more people had died of COVID-19, bringing the national death toll to 1,991.

So far, just over 53,000 people had recovered from the virus in South Africa, which meant that the recovery rate was at 52%.

