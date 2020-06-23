De Lille: Govt looking at fixing existing infrastructure

Patricia de Lille opened the sustainable infrastructure development symposium where industry leaders and Cabinet members have been discussing accelerating an infrastructure-led economic recovery plan.

JOHANNESBURG - The government has developed a new model to address the country’s infrastructural needs and plans.

Public Service Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday said they were no longer concerned about new projects but to address existing infrastructure systems such as spatial planning.

She said in the past, the country fell short of its goals by treating infrastructure as a transactional issue.

“Our country needs a credible project pipeline of infrastructure projects that are ready and bankable for investments and implementation. Also the need for a comprehensive focus infrastructure plan and the need to address the fragmentation of infrastructure delivery in our country.”

