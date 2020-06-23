DA: Mboweni's budget must restore resilience and address debt crisis

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to present a budget that builds "national resilience" and is able to weather the economic storm of COVID-19.

The party said that negligible economic growth and high levels of debt had obliterated South Africa's ability to engage in counter-cyclical measures - to save in times of plenty and to spend in a time of crisis.

Mboweni will on Wednesday table a supplementary budget that will also detail government's economic response to COVID-19.

The DA said that a resilience budget must acknowledge that neither austerity and sharp cuts to basic services, nor a big expansion in spending was possible at the moment.

The party's finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis said that what the country needed was a plan to restore resilience and address its debt crisis.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen was more critical of President Cyril Ramaphosa's handling of the crisis.

He said that a lot of the economic hardships at the moment were government's own doing.

