20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

DA: Mboweni's budget must restore resilience and address debt crisis

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to present a budget that builds "national resilience" and is able to weather the economic storm of COVID-19.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: @TreasurySA/Twitter
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: @TreasurySA/Twitter
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to present a budget that builds "national resilience" and is able to weather the economic storm of COVID-19.

The party said that negligible economic growth and high levels of debt had obliterated South Africa's ability to engage in counter-cyclical measures - to save in times of plenty and to spend in a time of crisis.

Mboweni will on Wednesday table a supplementary budget that will also detail government's economic response to COVID-19.

The DA said that a resilience budget must acknowledge that neither austerity and sharp cuts to basic services, nor a big expansion in spending was possible at the moment.

The party's finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis said that what the country needed was a plan to restore resilience and address its debt crisis.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen was more critical of President Cyril Ramaphosa's handling of the crisis.

He said that a lot of the economic hardships at the moment were government's own doing.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA