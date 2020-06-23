ANCWL's Dlamini believes change in attitude towards women starts at an early age

The women’s league hosted a virtual dialogue on gender-based violence with alliance partners, that was also attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini said that it was disappointing that many people were against introducing reproductive education in schools even though it would help to dismantle stereotypes created by society from an early age.

Dlamini agreed with the SACP that capitalism, colonialism and apartheid eroded the fabric of society because men were separated from their families in order to find work.

SACP deputy leader Solly Mapaila blamed capitalism and apartheid for the high levels of gender-based violence in the country.

"The education system has to be completely and in the main anti-capitalist, otherwise you will have people who are selfish."

And Dlamini agrees and believes that the change must start at an early age.

"Schools were going to learn about reproductive health and sexual rights but there was a huge fight and we all kept quiet when we knew that it was about the rights of young women, their dignity and how to take control of their bodies."

The alliance said that violence against women must stop in the home, at school and at work.

