ANC in KZN: We support Zuma to protect our image

Several senior members of the party in the province gathered at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in support of the former statesman.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said by supporting former President Jacob Zuma, it was protecting its image.

Zuma was in court to answer to corruption, fraud and racketeering charges linked to the multi-billion arms deal of the 1990s.

The ANC previously instructed its members to ensure that when they show support for an accused, they do so in their individual capacity and not in the name of the party.

But KZN ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said they had made an exception in Zuma's matter.

“We have decided that we will come close to this case as the leadership of the ANC, firstly, to give support to our former president and secondly, to ensure that whatever happens during the court proceedings and outside the court proceedings does not in any way undermine the reputation and standing of our movement.”

Ntuli said they had cleared their approach with the national leadership of the ANC.

Zuma is expected back in court in September when a trial date on his corruption case may be established.

