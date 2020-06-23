3 teachers shot dead in KZN while travelling to school

It's understood that gunmen opened fire on a staff bus transporting the group to Masijabule High on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The national Education Department said that three teachers had been shot dead in Wartburg.

The driver of the bus was also killed.

The departement said that seven other passengers were in a severe state of shock.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele: "A vehicle transporting school teachers was shot at in Wartburg. They were shot by unknown suspects. Three of the teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds while the 35-year-old driver was shot and declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained wounds to the upper body. The circumstances are still being investigated."

