3 teachers shot dead in KZN while travelling to school
It's understood that gunmen opened fire on a staff bus transporting the group to Masijabule High on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The national Education Department said that three teachers had been shot dead in Wartburg.
It's understood that gunmen opened fire on a staff bus transporting the group to Masijabule High on Tuesday morning.
The driver of the bus was also killed.
The departement said that seven other passengers were in a severe state of shock.
The police's Thembeka Mbhele: "A vehicle transporting school teachers was shot at in Wartburg. They were shot by unknown suspects. Three of the teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds while the 35-year-old driver was shot and declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained wounds to the upper body. The circumstances are still being investigated."