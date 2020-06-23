2 West Rand schools begin deep cleaning after COVID-19 infections confirmed

A grade 7 pupil at the West Gold Pre-Primary School in Westonaria tested positive.

JOHANNESBURG - Three schools in the West Rand have been closed due to more COVID-19 cases being reported.

A grade 7 pupil at the West Gold Pre-Primary School in Westonaria tested positive.

Another school in Krugersdorp reported that one of its teachers had also contracted the coronavirus leading to its closure.

The Matlhasedi Primary School, also in Krugersdorp, had to close its doors as well. The school said it would start the process of decontamination after an employee was affected.

The Bosele Intermediate School said that the teacher who tested positive was at home in self-quarantine.

The West Gold Pre-Primary School was also conducting a deep cleaning process.

There were over 54 schools in Gauteng that had to close due to COVID-19 since the phased return of pupils to schools in grades 7 and 12 on 1 June.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to give details of how many schools were affected during a media briefing with Premier David Makhura on Friday.

Different organisations had taken legal action Against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to close schools, saying children’s lives were being put at risk and argued that there were not enough safety measures in place.

A dual phasing-in of more grades was expected from 6 July.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa on Monday breached the 100,000 mark.

The latest infections bring the number of known cases in the country to 101,590.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has also confirmed that 61 more people have died of COVID-19, bringing the national death toll to 1,991.

So far, just over 53,000 people have recovered from the virus in South Africa, meaning that the recovery rate is at 52%.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.