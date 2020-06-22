WC top cop given 2 weeks to respond to calls for specialised GBV unit

The South African Youth Council said that they'd handed over a list of demands to the Western Cape police commissioner's office last week to address gender-based violence.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Youth Council wants the police to create a specialised unit for gender-based violence as the country sees an increase in femicides over the past few weeks.

This weekend, 17-year-old Amahle Quku's body was found at Brown's Farm in Philippi.

One person has been arrested.

The council's Zuko Mndayi said that they'd handed over a list of demands to the Western Cape police commissioner's office last week to address gender-based violence.

"We've called for the establishment of a specialised unit that is trained to deal with gender-based violence."

The commissioner has two weeks to respond.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.