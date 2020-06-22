WC Social Development MEC concerned by spread of COVID-19 in old age homes

Three hundred and fifty people have tested positive for the virus, with staff accounting for more than 60% of infections.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development MEC said that at least 30 old age homes had been affected by the coronavirus.

Three hundred and fifty people have tested positive for the virus, with staff accounting for more than 60% of infections.

MEC Sharna Fernandez was concerned about the spread of the virus in these vulnerable communities.

"Most of the centres could have between 60 and up to 100 people and you can't move individuals in and out, so the idea is to contain the spread."

She said that although there had been numerous donations, the department had allocated over R1 million to resources for old age homes.

"We've used R1,755,000, we've distributed 15,000 face masks, each home got 50l of sanitiser and then there's also specialised training."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.