Tygerberg Hospital's chief porter didn’t think he’d contract COVID-19

Anthony McKenzie (36) was diagnosed with the disease in April and had to implement stringent isolation measures at home to ensure his family of six remains safe.

CAPE TOWN - Tygerberg Hospital's chief porter said he strongly believed he would not fall ill with COVID-19.

He is now fully recovered and is back at work.

McKenzie initially thought he had flu and was self-medicating.

Following COVID-19 screening and testing at work, he was told to stay home until his test results were available.

When they came back positive, McKenzie expected the worst.

With support from his family, who all tested negative, McKenzie managed to beat COVID-19.

The disease has claimed the lives of five health workers at Tygerberg Hospital, where 426 health workers have tested positive and 240 have recovered.

