Tshwane taxi drivers block roads amid Santaco shutdown of Gauteng

Traffic officials, police, and soldiers were on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane taxi drivers on Monday morning barricaded the R80 Mabopane Highway near Soshanguve.

Traffic officials, police, and soldiers were on the scene.

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba saidn that several streets were being cordoned off.

“The R65 and N14 in Olievenhoutbosch. In Pretoria west, we have streets like WF Nkomo St and Kalafong Road… and in Soshanguve,” he said.

Taxi strike across Gauteng this morning - thousands of commuters have been left stranded pic via @Bulelwa04464329 some routes blockaded via @KHOTSO_MAMASELA pic.twitter.com/lpry9hFSkm — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) June 22, 2020

#TaxiStrike TMPD's Isaac Mahamba: the N17 towards the Mabopane highway is completely blocked. There are over 10 taxis being used to barricade the road. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 22, 2020

#TaxiStrike TMPD says many streets in the capital have been barricaded. One is the Mabopane highway. TMPD officers have been deployed. Traffic officials are warning motorists to avoid these areas for now. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 22, 2020

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said that it regretted leaving commuters stranded.

Spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa said they wanted about R5 billion from government, which was far from what was being offered currently.

“Initially, operators had mandated us to negotiate for about R20,000 per taxi. We are also alive to the fact that that could possibly be too much. We are willing to negotiate that,” he said.

Santaco was expected to meet again with the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula later this week.

R80 soldiers have also been deployed 🤔,



So @MbalulaFikile already put them on standby 🤔

#Taxistrike pic.twitter.com/0vx8A889EM — Benziro (@BenMabizela) June 22, 2020

No single taxi in our area, commuters are just waiting and hoping something will happen. #Taxistrike pic.twitter.com/DuAhAzwcZt — Mash Selaelo (@RiaSelaelo) June 22, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.