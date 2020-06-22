Tattoo parlours could've opened weeks ago, says artist after guidelines gazetted

Tattoo artist Tamar Thorn said that they'd always practiced industry guidelines on maintaining a sterile environment and simply added the extra prescribed measures to protect themselves and customers against COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - A Woodstock tattoo artist said that given the guidelines implemented now on personal grooming and related services, those affected could have reopened their doors weeks ago.

On Friday, government gazetted regulations for businesses in the personal care industry to reopen under advanced level 3.

Businesses, particularly small ones, have suffered major financial losses after the lockdown was enforced in March.

While busy tattooing an image on a client's upper arm, Tamar Thorn recalled a humbling experience during the lockdown.

She said that customers stuck by them to stay financially afloat.

"We've got an amazing customer basis who supported all the raffles that we did for paintings and tattoo time and they bought vouchers for future work and prepaid for their work as well, so we managed to get a little bit of money together to sustain us so that we could open after the lockdown."

Thorn said that they'd always practiced industry guidelines on maintaining a sterile environment and simply added the extra prescribed measures to protect themselves and customers against COVID-19.

As her tattoo is being perfected, Wardi Adams, explained that a strict screening process was followed before she was allowed into the studio.

"My temperature was taken was tested and when I walked into the shop, I stood behind the screens. Tamar assisted me with sterilising my phone and my hands and then she also gave me a new sterile mask."

The studio is doing online consultations and clients are now only accommodated on an appointment basis.

READY TO INK

A tattoo artist in Parow said that he could rely on the little money that he had saved to get him through the lockdown.

Infinity Tattoo Studio owner Adrian Wright, whose love for drawing attracted him to the business, said that the opening of businesses in the personal care sector came at just the right time.

"It affected us all. We still had to pay our bills, we had no income for 90 days and it was bad, It was quite hard on all of us."

Wright said that by adding extra measures required to curb the spread of COVID-19, his business is ready to resume operation under advanced level 3.

"Sanitising equipment is ready, sterilising equipment is ready for our staff and clients. We're also taking temperatures with the thermometers and having masks and screens put up."

