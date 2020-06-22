Suspect in Miguel Louw, Sandra Munsamy kidnappings makes court appearance

Brandon Naidoo (27) faces a charge of extortion after he allegedly tried to defraud the families of Miguel Louw and Sandra Munsamy following their disappearances.

DURBAN - A new suspect on Monday appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court in connection with two high profile kidnapping cases in Durban.

It’s alleged that Naidoo asks money from the families in exchange for his assistance. The State has charged Naidoo for allegedly defrauding #MiguelLouw’s family and targeting Durban businesswoman #SandraMunsamy’s families. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/qqV1OCqJp0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 22, 2020

Naidoo was arrested on Friday and he is expected back in court next month after the matter was postponed on Monday for a formal bail application.

The Durban Magistrates Court heard that Naidoo preyed on desperate families searching for their loved ones after they had been kidnapped.

His alleged modus operandi included claiming that he had the kidnapped person or information relating to their disappearance, and then he asked families to pay him a fee so he could help them.

Naidoo faces charges linked to the Louw kidnapping, but the State said it was looking into claims that he targeted Munsamy’s family as well.

State prosecutor Kuveshnee Pillay said they were opposed to bail because Naidoo was a flight risk, and police were looking for him since August 2018.

He was hiding in Lenasia in Gauteng when he was handcuffed.

Naidoo will be held at the Westville Correctional Centre until his next court appearance in July.

