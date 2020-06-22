Spike in women fleeing abusive partners since booze ban lifted - WCWSM

The Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement said that it took just over a week for some shelters to fill up across the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement said that empty promises to assist organisations fighting gender-based violence could lead to them being closed down.

The movement said that it's seen a sharp uptick in women fleeing from abusive partners since government lifted a ban on the sale of alcohol at the start of this month.

It said that it took just over a week for some shelters to fill up across the province.

During President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation last week, he noted that violent crime, including gender-based violence, had increased since government lifted restrictions on alcohol sales.

He also reiterated government's plans to ramp up efforts to fight the scourge.

But the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement's Kathy Cronje said that it was high time that these plans bore fruit.

"You can say as much as you like about GBV, the bottom line is that until we see one of those pennies coming into our shelters, we are sick to death about hearing how bad it is and what we're going to do. I've been hearing about it since 2018."

Cronje said that 40% of their funding came from the provincial government.

"The other 60% we have find and where on earth do we find that money now that there's an economic crisis going on, definitely in the Western Cape? Some organisations have two or three months running money left and if we don't get assistance with that, the bottom line is that all the shelters are going to have to close."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.