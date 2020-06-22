Sonke Gender Justice urges faith organisations to better educate men on abuse

Gender rights group Sonke Gender Justice, in collaboration with the South African Council of Churches, have launched a "men of faith against gender-based violence campaign".

JOHANNESBURG - As calls continue for men to do more in the fight against gender-based violence, faith-based organisations have been encouraged to change systems in churches to better educate men on abuse.

Dozens of women have been attacked, mutilated and murdered in this country over the past few weeks.

Sonke's Bafana Khumalo said that they'd started this campaign because men of faith could not be quiet during this time.

"We also want faith leaders to make their facilities available as places of safety and to provide the necessary support to survivors and victims of gender-based violence."

