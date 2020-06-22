Section of N7 highway closed after truck set alight

This comes as protests continue in the Dunoon area.

CAPE TOWN - A section of the N7 Highway has been closed after a truck was torched in the vicinity of Potsdam Road.

This comes as protests continue in the Dunoon area on Monday.

Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “Currently, we’ve got a truck alight on the N7 near Malmesbury. The N7 has been closed and motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes.”

Firefighters are on the scene.

#RIOTS: As received- Please avoid Dunoon area truck on fire🔺 pic.twitter.com/emWZD7d1Iz — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) June 22, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.