Save Indalo - Salon owner turns to crowdfunding to keep business open

JOHANNESBURG - There is a glimmer of hope for a popular Johannesburg salon which has had to close its doors due to the effects of the coronavirus lockdown.

Indalo Nubian Naturals, which caters to men and kids with natural African hair, announced the closure of its Joburg branch last week, leaving 29 stylists without a job.

The salon brand, owned by Smangele Sibisi, has another branch in Pretoria. Both closed on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 with respect to lockdown regulations.

What was meant to be just three weeks turned into three months and rent costs kept piling up with no income. This left the Joburg branch with massive debt and employees destitute.

“A month of not receiving your income can be understood,” said Sibisi, “but two to three months, that is a disaster. Our contract with our accountant was suspended due to non-payment, eviction of stylists where they stay followed, I was also evicted where I stayed," Sibisi said.

However, there may be a way to save Indalo Joburg. Sibisi has turned to crowdfunding through BackaBuddy to raise R200,000 to keep it open.

"This will help rebuild our salon again, this will mean no one will be left with no job, this will mean our employees will have a home again to call and definitely this will help us gain a home for our clients who used to visit our Johannesburg salon. My hope and dream is to eliminate the numbers of youth unemployment and this will definitely do just that," Sibisi said.

"The funding will be used for a new space (rental plus deposit), shop fittings, in-salon stock to use and salon equipment."

By Monday, 22 June, the campaign had raised over R15,000 of its target.