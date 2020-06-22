Santaco taxi shutdown under way in Gauteng as group rejects R1bn govt aid

Commuters in Gauteng are once again caught in the middle of a dispute between taxi associations and government, meaning thousands would have no means to travel around the province from Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng has rejected government’s R1.1 billion relief fund to alleviate pressure on the industry brought on by COVID-19.

Taxis blockade main entrances in and out of Laudium, Pretoria. #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/IN1hU5GZVq — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 22, 2020

But the Department of Transport is adamant it will not offer a cent more.

Santaco and the department said they were open to further discussions but for now, it appeared neither of them were willing to give in.

For many taxi commuters like Papi Lekgoathi, a security guard who works in Houghton, this is another inconvenience.

“According to me, government gave them money and I don’t understand why should they strike?” he asked

In Eldorado Park, Marien Groenewalt said she also relied on taxis to get to work in Coronationville because no one else serviced the route.

“We need to go to work and our children need to go to school,” she said.

The strike comes as commuters prepared to cough up more for taxi fares in Gauteng from the beginning of July.

