SA coronavirus cases edge closer to 100,000 mark

The Health Department has recorded more than 4,600 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number to 97,302.

JOHANNESBURG - The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa is edging up towards the 100,000 mark.

The death toll has also gone up - it's now at 1,930.

The number of recoveries stands at 51,608.

Number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA is 97 302 with 4 621 new cases identified. 1 328 060 tests have been completed. We report a further 53 COVID-19 related deaths- 8-Gauteng, 1-KZNl, 17-EC, 27-WC. This brings the total deaths to 1930.The number of recoveries is 51 608 pic.twitter.com/u1JkOyk0lA — Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 21, 2020

