Rwanda’s economy expected to grow 2% in 2020, 6.3% in 2021 - finance minister

RWANDA - Rwanda’s economy is expected to grow 2% in 2020, 6.3% in 2021 and 8% in 2022 the finance minister said on Monday, as he presented the budget to parliament.

Uzziel Ndagijimana said tourism revenues had decreased by 35% so far, while foreign direct investment would decrease by 62% because of the impact of COVID-19 on trade.

