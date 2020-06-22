EC gangster convicted of murder slapped with life imprisonment

Walter Williams was part of the Nice Time Bozzas criminal gang, which terrorised a Helenvale community in December 2018.

CAPE TOWN - A gangster convicted of murder has on Monday been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Walter Williams was part of the Nice Time Bozzas criminal gang, which terrorised a Helenvale community in December 2018.

The 21-year-old was convicted of murder, three attempted murders and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Besides life behind bars for premeditated murder, he was handed 12-year jail terms for each of the three attempted murder convictions, 15 years for the unlicensed firearm and 18 months for the ammunition.

The sentences will run concurrently.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Williams tried to shoot a 17-year-old boy in Helenvale, who was a State witness in a case in which a fellow gang member was the accused. This happened in December 2018.

The teenager managed to get away, but two children were wounded in the shooting.

The next day, he killed a man who was playing cards with friends.

He was arrested by the police's anti-gang unit in January 2019.

