Pandemic Data Analytics: SA COVID-19 deaths to equal road deaths

Panda said at the peak of the pandemic, 44 to 59 deaths a day can be expected in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Pandemic Data Analytics (Panda) said South Africa can expect to see its COVID-19 death rate equal the number of people who die on the country's roads each year.

The province, which is the country's COVID-19 epicentre, is expected to reach this peak by the week of 7 July.

Panda studied COVID-19’s global death trajectories and by applying local data to a mathematical curve, analysts were then able to plot the progression of new cases and deaths to make short-term predictions.

BulkSMS.com CEO and Panda member Piet Streicher said there would always be external factors that could change this trajectory.

Streicher said South Africa was likely to have less fatalities when compared to similar-sized European countries.

Panda said a countrywide peak in COVID-19 deaths could be expected from late July to August,

Meanwhile, the global COVID-19 death toll now stands at more than 468,000 with almost 9 million infections.

On Sunday, the World Health Organisation reported the single-biggest daily jump in global coronavirus cases with the total increasing by more than by 183,000 in 24-hours.

Most came from Brazil, followed by the US and India.

New Zealand has reported two new cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to nine. It's that country's first cases in more than three weeks.

Saudi Arabia has lifted its curfew rules entirely. Only some restrictions remain in place, including a ban on social gatherings of more than 50 people.

Spain has also reopened its borders after the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March. It has also ended its state of emergency.

France is reopening cinemas, swimming pools and holiday centres. All children up to 15 are back at school.

And a yoga company in Canada has come up with an innovative way to allow people to return to group practice. Each studio has set up a series of bubbles in its outdoor pop-up studio.

