Mbalula condemns Gauteng taxi drivers' strike

Customers are expected to arrange alternative transport to return home on Monday afternoon with the expectation of similar morning scenes playing out.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned the Gauteng taxi industry shutdown, which left many commuters stranded.

Some commuters claim that they were intimidated on Monday morning by the strikers resulting in the deployment of police and soldiers to defuse tensions and to assist with directing traffic.

Mbalula was addressing the media in Tshwane on Monday afternoon.

“We have amended the times in terms of the operation of the taxi industry and are now operating 24/7. We are now looking at full capacity, including with long-distance travels," he said.

Taxi operators have rejected government's R1.1 billion relief fund for the industry saying its members need much more money.

