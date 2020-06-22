Man arrested for 3-year-old Lavender Hill boy's murder due back in court

Liam Petersen was gunned down and his father was wounded in a shooting at their Hillview home a week ago. The little boy died on arrival at a medical facility in Retreat.

CAPE TOWN - A Seawinds man is expected to return to the Muizenberg Magistrates Court on Monday to face a charge of murder of a 3-year-old boy.

Members attached to the police's anti-gang unit last week arrested two suspects but only one of them appeared in the dock on Friday, where the matter was postponed to today for the appointment of a Legal Aid lawyer.

It's believed the second suspect taken into police custody wasn't formally charged.

