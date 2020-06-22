Load reduction in Gauteng to resume until illegal connections end - Eskom

Many residents have been plunged into darkness due to illegal connections, which have caused harm to substations and transformers.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said load reduction due to damage on its infrastructure would continue until communities stop unlawful connections.

Many residents have been plunged into darkness due to illegal connections, which have caused harm to substations and transformers.

As a result, Eskom said there would be ongoing planned power outages in the morning between 5 am and 9 am and again between 5 pm and 10 pm.

Areas affected include some parts of Soweto, Cosmo City, Sebokeng, Diesploot, Ivory Park among others.

Eskom's Reneiloe Semenya said: “Before Eskom can repair or even replace equipment that has failed as a result of overloading, our commitment is to first deal with the root causes by removing all illegal connections.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.