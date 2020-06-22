Hold the line on SAA & prioritise COVID-19 fight, DA to Mboweni

South Africa, now on level three, has one of the longest lockdowns in the world and the impact has been devastating with thousands of people losing their jobs as businesses crumble under financial pressure

CAPE TOWN - With just two days ahead of the tabling of one of the toughest budget by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it wanted the minister to provide a credible plan for deploying debt and resources efficiently to provide relief during the current economic crisis.

The DA said it wanted Mboweni to present a budget that builds national resilience and helps South Africa “brace for impact”.

The party has also expressed its opposition to the use of pension funds to plug debt at SOEs like Eskom, a move supported by the ANC.

DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “It would be extremely damaging to the interest of millions of people who rely on their pension savings in South Africa. It will extremely be damaging to our international standing as a country that is trusted with financial investments.”

DA MP Dion George said the party also wanted Mboweni to give fewer or no bailouts to SOEs and an end to increasing public wages.

“Government must stick to the R160 billion cut in the public sector wage expenditure over the next medium-term. Minister Mboweni also has to hold the line on any further bailouts to SAA. It would be wrong to prioritise SAA bailouts over funding our response to COVID-19.”

