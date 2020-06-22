Family of murdered Philippi teen 'learnt of her death through social media'

Amahle Quku (17) was last seen alive by her family on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a murdered Philippi teenager learnt about her death through social media.

Her body was found outside a house in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm, Philippi.

A suspect has been arrested.

The South African Youth Council's Zuko Mndayi said they had visited Quku's family home.

“The family only learnt through social media that their daughter was murdered. That is how bad it is and the mother still has not recovered.”

He said the murder was shocking: “She was killed, left with her hands tied and she was raped and most senselessly, she was left naked on the street. She was found on Albert Luthuli Street in Philippi.”

A 25-year-old man from the same community is expected in court on Tuesday on rape and murder charges.

