Eusa calls for probe into alleged looting of DBE COVID-19 funds

JOHANNESBURG - The Educators’ Union of South Africa (Eusa) said that it had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking for an investigation into the alleged looting of COVID-19 relief funds by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

Eusa accused the department of embezzling up to R600 million to procure water tanks across the country.

It also wanted an investigation into the awarding of tenders for personal protective equipment, saying teachers and pupils had been given low-quality masks and uncertified sanitisers.

“We are strongly suspecting as a union that there is an act of corruption in this because we have looked at the prices of the units and this is raising eyebrows. That is why we decided to write to the office of the president and also, we wrote to the office of the Public Protector,” said Eusa’s Scelo Bhengu.

