DPE to oppose any court action aimed at interdicting SAA business rescue plan

The department said that its learnt of an application by SA Airlink aimed at stopping the national carrier's business rescue practitioners from convening the meeting to vote on the turnaround plan.

JOHANNESBURG - With SAA's creditors due to vote on a business rescue plan for the broke carrier, the Public Enterprises Department said that it would oppose any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the meeting.

The department said that it'd learnt of an application by SA Airlink aimed at stopping the national carrier's business rescue practitioners from convening the meeting to vote on the turnaround plan.

According to the department, the application seeks to have SAA placed under provisional liquidation.

The administrators have proposed a restructuring plan for the cash-strapped airline and said that government would have to find more than R10 billion for it to work.

They also expect voluntary severance agreements to be reached with staff and hope to retain 1,000 jobs under new conditions of employment.

Government claims that SA Airlink and labour unions Numsa and the South Africa Cabin Crew Association are trying to destroy SAA by force its liquidation through the courts.

The Department of Public Enterprises said that the unions planned to interdict an important creditors meeting scheduled for Thursday where a vote is due to take place.

The department also want to stop SA Airlink from asking the courts to place SAA under provisional liquidation.

According to government, SA Airlink, which is SAA's competitor in the aviation sector, believes there is no reasonable prospect of rescuing the struggling state-owned airline.

SA Airlink has not yet weighed in on government's comments.