20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Damage from Dunoon protests set to cost CoCT R1m

Two MyCiTi buses and a station were torched over the weekend.

FILE: A protest in Dunoon. Picture: EWN
FILE: A protest in Dunoon. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Chaotic protests in the Dunoon area will cost the City of Cape Town around a million rand.

Two MyCiTi buses and a station were torched over the weekend.

No arrests have been made.

There has been sporadic violent protests in the area for days now.

Dunoon ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni: "The people that are burning the offices are the same people that are burning the drugs but I've not yet met them. I still want to find out where they want to put up a shack so that we can go to them and talk to them."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA