Damage from Dunoon protests set to cost CoCT R1m
Two MyCiTi buses and a station were torched over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Chaotic protests in the Dunoon area will cost the City of Cape Town around a million rand.
No arrests have been made.
There has been sporadic violent protests in the area for days now.
Dunoon ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni: "The people that are burning the offices are the same people that are burning the drugs but I've not yet met them. I still want to find out where they want to put up a shack so that we can go to them and talk to them."