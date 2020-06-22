Damage from Dunoon protests set to cost CoCT R1m

Two MyCiTi buses and a station were torched over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Chaotic protests in the Dunoon area will cost the City of Cape Town around a million rand.

Two MyCiTi buses and a station were torched over the weekend.

No arrests have been made.

There has been sporadic violent protests in the area for days now.

Dunoon ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni: "The people that are burning the offices are the same people that are burning the drugs but I've not yet met them. I still want to find out where they want to put up a shack so that we can go to them and talk to them."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.